Islamabad [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): Three major education authorities in Islamabad are currently operating without permanent heads, raising serious concerns about governance and efficiency within the Ministry of Education, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira), and the Directorate of Special Education are all being managed through interim arrangements. These vacancies have persisted for months and in some cases, over a year, prompting criticism from officials and observers alike.

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The position of Director General (DG) at FDE, which oversees more than 430 public schools and colleges in Islamabad, has remained unfilled since July 2023. Although the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) completed its recruitment process and recommended a candidate in early March, the final appointment has yet to be approved by the federal government.

Javed Iqbal Mirza, currently serving as Director of Administration at FDE, has been nominated for the role. However, despite the passage of over a month since the recommendation, the process remains stalled. In the meantime, a joint secretary has been handling the DG's responsibilities on an additional charge basis.

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Officials have expressed frustration over the prolonged delay. One senior official described the situation as "nonsensical," stressing that a permanent DG is essential for accountability and effective administration. The Directorate of Special Education is facing a similar situation. Its DG position has been vacant for nearly a year and is also being managed by an interim arrangement, impacting services for children with special needs, as cited by Dawn.

Peira, the regulatory authority for private educational institutions, is likewise without a permanent chairperson. The previous head, Zia Batool, stepped down a few months ago, and an acting charge was assigned in January to an official from the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen. Officials stated that recruitment processes for these positions have largely been completed. However, final approvals are still pending, with assurances that appointments will be finalised soon, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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