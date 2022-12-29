Gondia, Dec 29 (PTI) A woman college professor was killed after her two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Gondia in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Kapuri Nullah at 10am on Wednesday when she was on her way to her college in Sadak Arjuni, the Sakoli police station official said.

"Reena Mhaske (36) died on the way to hospital. Efforts are on to trace the vehicle that caused the accident and nab the driver," he added.

