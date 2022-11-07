Latur, Nov 7 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with a case of theft and house-breaking in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Monday.

The city police last week arrested Akshay Ram Telange (22) and Yogesh alias Shakti Ashok Gurne (25), who allegedly broke into a house in Ayodhya Colony under the jurisdiction of Vivekanand Chowk police station, an official said.

The duo had decamped with Rs 3.75 lakh from the house, following which a case under sections 454 (house trespass), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered, he said.

The police have recovered Rs 3.12 lakh cash and purchased and mobile phones from the accused, who have been remanded to police custody till November 8.

