Bengaluru, November 7: Amid the layoff season, digital-first engineering technology and talent paltform Ascendion on Monday said it will double its headcount in India to 2,000 employees over the next 12 months. Globally, the New Jersey-headquartered company has a 6,000-strong remote/hybrid workforce across 20 offices in the US and India.

The company delivers software engineering and talent transformation solutions that focus on user experience, cloud, digital platforms, data and insight, and practical applications of the metaverse.

"Our new model for engineering and talent transformation is in demand by every enterprise ready to embrace the true future of work. Over the recent past, we have grown Ascendion's teams and engineering capabilities faster than market competitors.This is why we are committing to at least double our headcount in India in 2023," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO, Ascendion.

The firm provides next-generation software engineering, co-creation delivery, and commercial model flexibility to hundreds of enterprise clients as well as fast-growing digital-first technology companies seeking ways to accelerate change while lowering innovation risk.

"We are a platform of possibilities for India-based talent and ideas," said Hiten Patel, chairman of Ascendion. "Launching Ascendion is the next step in our journey to create an innovative and high-growth services company that impacts the world through technology and talentfrom all across India," Patel added.

Its customers include about a third of Fortune 100 companies who benefit from industry-aligned engineering expertise, proactive client engagement, and global delivery.

"Ascendion offers enterprise leaders new options for digital engineering and expertise that will accelerate how they create value in the future," added Phil Fersht, founder, CEO, and chief analyst at HFS Research." The company said its engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation capabilities accelerate innovation for 2,000 clients.

