Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday expanded its electric vehicle portfolio in the country with the introduction of two all-new models.

The Mumbai-based auto major unveiled two ground up models -- BE 6e and XEV 9e -- here with deliveries expected to commence in February-March next year.

The company said entry level variants of BE 6e and XEV 9e are priced at Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

"We believe we have a very competitive offering which will create a category," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Executive Director and CEO for auto and farm sectors Rajesh Jejurikar told reporters here.

The prices of other variants of the two models will be announced later, he added.

The company said that BE 6e comes with a range of 682 km while the XEV 9e features a range of 656 kms.

Mahindra said its go-to-market strategy for the two electric SUVs will roll out in a phased manner in the latter part of January 2025.

Deliveries are expected to commence towards the end of February or early March 2025.

The company said it is bringing on board 500 specialists from luxury and premium brands to provide pre-purchase drive experience.

Besides, it will put around 400 tech experts for customer experience with dedicated support from Chennai-based Mahindra Research Valley (MRV).

M&M has committed to an investment of over Rs 12,000 crore in its electric vehicle business.

The automaker is setting up an all-new manufacturing line for EVs at its Chakan plant, which has an installed capacity of 1.2 lakh units per annum.

Mahindra currently sells XUV400 in the electric passenger vehicle segment.

