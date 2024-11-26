Mumbai, November 26: Your Aadhaar card is essential for accessing various services, making it important to keep your mobile number up to date. If you need to change your mobile number, you can do so by visiting an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also announced that Aadhaar holders can update details like name, address, or date of birth for free until December 14, 2024. Here’s a simple guide to help you update your mobile number.

UIDAI recommends updating your Aadhaar if it has been more than 10 years since your last update. Keeping your details current ensures that your information is accurate, making it easier to access both government and private services. Additionally, updating your Aadhaar improves the success rate of Aadhaar-based authentication, ensuring a seamless experience when using services that rely on it. Aadhaar Card Update Last Date: UIDAI Extends Deadline To Update Name, Photo, Address and Other Details for Free Till December 14, Know How To Update Aadhaar Cards.

How To Update Mobile Number on Aadhaar Card

Visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Complete the Aadhaar Update/Correction Form, ensuring you include your mobile number.

Submit the completed form to the Aadhaar executive.

Authenticate your details by providing your biometrics.

Pay a service fee of Rs. 50.

You will receive an acknowledgement slip with the Update Request Number (URN). Use this URN to track the status of your update, and your mobile number will be updated in the Aadhaar database within 30 days.

How to Update Mobile Number in Aadhar Card Online

Visit the official Indian Postal Service website.

Fill in the required details, such as your name, address, mobile number, and email.

From the service options, select ‘PPB- Aadhaar Service’ and choose ‘UIDAI-Mobile/Email to Aadhaar linking/update.’

After entering the necessary information, click on the ‘Request OTP’ button.

Enter the OTP sent to your mobile and click on ‘Confirm Service Request.’ You will receive a Reference Number to track the status of your request.

Once submitted, the request will be forwarded to your nearest post office.

A designated officer will visit your address to complete the verification using a mobile biometric device (for iris scan, fingerprints, and photographs).

The officer will finalize the update/linking process and charge a fee for the service. Aadhaar Lock and Unlock Guidelines: UIDAI Shares Step-by-Step Process To Secure Your Aadhaar Card via Virtual ID.

While updating your Aadhaar details, especially your mobile or email, may seem convenient, it’s important to note that the process cannot be fully completed online. You will need to visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or use the postal service for linking or updating your Aadhaar details. Once your request is successfully submitted, it typically takes up to 30 days for the update to reflect in the Aadhaar database. Make sure to track your application status using the Reference Number provided, ensuring a smooth update process.

