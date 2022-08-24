Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Mahindra World City Jaipur Ltd, a joint venture between Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation, has concluded 26 new lease agreements.

The new signings, which were signed between April 2021 and June 2022, included both new customers and expansion of facilities by existing clients, together leasing about 137 acres of land, Mahindra Life spaces Chief Business Officer – Industrial Rajaram Pai said on Wednesday.

Also Read | TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 161 Officer, Assistant Posts At tnpsc.gov.in; Here's How to Apply.

He said that new companies are from a variety of sectors like IT, engineering, furniture manufacturing, solar energy, gems and jewellery manufacturing, logistics and warehousing.

Half of the area in the world is occupied, Pai said.

Also Read | Lucknow Hospital Asked to Pay Compensation for Faulty Treatment 24 Years After Artist Ranbir Singh Bisht’s Death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)