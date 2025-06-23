New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A majority of respondents admitted paying convenience fees across several online platforms for buying products or services and booking tickets, LocalCircles said on Monday.

The online survey platform claims to have received over 40,000 responses from consumers located in over 321 districts of the country, while the number of replies for each question varied.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The survey, conducted between April 2 to June 21, discovered the scope for online entities that do not charge convenience fees as 78 per cent of respondents expressed that desire to prefer those platforms that do not levy such fees.

"62 per cent of consumers surveyed say they are being charged convenience charges for the majority of the tickets or services they purchase online," the report said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

It found that consumers have paid convenience fees on leading platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Razorpay, Myntra, Ajio, Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket, PVR, Zomato, Swiggy, Book My Show and even on railways ticket booking platform IRCTC.

According to the survey, 52 per cent of consumers said they have been charged convenience fees for most products they purchased online.

"Not so surprisingly, 78 per cent of consumers surveyed say that they are very likely to prefer platforms that do not levy a convenience fee on product or service purchases over those that do," the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)