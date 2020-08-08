Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Saturday said it has opened two more showrooms, one in Kumbakonam in Tami Nadu and Chandigarh as part of its expansion plans.

The showrooms were inaugurated through an online event by Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed, the company said in a statement.

"We plan to become the number one gold retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and sales. As part of this plan we will triple the number of showrooms in the next five years," Ahammed said.

The company has taken adequate precautionary steps and safety measures in its showrooms in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Malabar Gold & diamonds is also planning to open new showrooms in 12 cities including New Delhi, Patna and Vashi, this year.

In its first leg of expansion, the company is also planning to open showrooms in Malaysia, Bangladesh, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

This decision to open the new showrooms has gone down well with the customers as is evident from the initial footfall and customer response, the top management of the company said.

Malabar Gold and diamonds has over 260 showrooms across the globe and also has a strong presence in the jewellery manufacturing space. The company also has manufacturing units in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.

