The lucky draw results of lottery Sambad for West Bengal and Nagaland, and Kerala lottery will be announced today. Sambad lottery results can be checked online at lotterysambadresult.in today, i.e. August 8. The draw results for Sikkim are already out. The result for West Bengal lottery Sambad will be released at 4 pm and at 8 pm, Nagaland lottery Sambad results will be declared.

Those who have brought the tickets can check draw results online at lotterysambadresult.in. Sikkim's Saturday lottery is known as "Dear Treasure Morning", while West Bengal's is known as "Dear Bangabhumi Ajay". Similarly, Nagaland's lottery sambad is known as "Dear Vulture Evening".

Sambad lottery ticket costs Rs 6 and carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Apart from this, Kerala lottery results will be out online at lotterysambadresult.in. The results will also be declared on keralalotteries.com. Meanwhile, results for Assam lottery will also be announced today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).