Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Tuesday said it has roped in south star Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, also known as NTR Jr, as its brand ambassador.

Signing NTR Jr, who starred in RRR, is in line with the group's aim to strengthen its presence and build a stronger consumer connect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as across India and around the world, the company said in a statement.

"I am happy to be associated once again with Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Apart from being one of the most trusted jewellery brands, they are actively showcasing Indian designs, art and culture on the global stage," NTR Jr said.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has an extensive retail network in India, UK, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the US.

The group has plans to foray into new markets, such as Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in India.

"We are excited to renew our time-tested association with NTR Jr. He has emerged as one of the widely admired movie stars in India across regions. We had an amazing association in the past with NTR Jr, and the revival of the relation will help accelerate the acceptance of the brand globally," Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed added.

