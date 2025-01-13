Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Man held for making hoax call to police stating that five persons - against whom he wanted to take revenge - conspire to carry out bomb blast in the city, similar to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast occurred last year, police said.

The suspect Syed had called the police control room on January 9 and falsely accused Ismail, Altaf, Nahid, Amzad and Humayun were plotting to carry out blasts in the city.

Also Read | EPFO ATM Card, Mobile App: From EPFO 3.0 Launch Date to Withdrawal Limits, Here's All You Need To Know.

"We arrested the person who tried to fix five people in a false case to take revenge on them," a police officer told PTI on Monday. PTI GMS

Also Read | What Is a Penny Stock? Risks, Rewards and Other Details About Shares of Companies That Trade at Low Prices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)