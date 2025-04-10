Hamirpur (HP), Apr 10 (PTI) Police in Himachal Pradesh have arrested a man from Hamirpur district after seizing 130 gm of "chitta" (adulterated heroin) from his possession, officials said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Sanjay, a resident of Seu village in the district, has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh said.

Further details are awaited.

