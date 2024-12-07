New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A 55-year-old driver was arrested for possessing over 2 kilograms of charas in south Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Police said Ram Tamang was caught while he had come to deliver a consignment of 160 grams of charas (hashish) to someone in Malviya Nagar on Friday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Chauhan said the officers took him to a house in Chirag Dilli where he hid 2.005 kilograms of the drug, the DCP said.

Tamang, during interrogation, revealed that he hails from West Bengal. He worked as a driver and he has been residing in Delhi for 30 years.

In 2020, he was arrested in a similar drug peddling case from Delhi's KM Pur and remained behind bars till 2022. After coming out from the jail, he again started selling drugs, police said.

