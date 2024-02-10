Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) A man was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act for his alleged involvement in unlawful activities that posed threat to peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

Mohammad Azam, a resident of Pukharni in Nowshera sub-division, was lodged in Rajouri district jail immediately after his arrest by police, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | UP Police Admit Card 2024: UPPRPB to Release Hall Ticket on February 13, Know How to Download at uppbpb.gov.in.

He said Azam's detention order was issued by the Rajouri DM based on a detailed report submitted by the district police office.

A number of criminal cases were registered against the accused at the Nowshera police station between 2013 and 2021, the spokesman said, adding despite being booked in a number of FIRs, the accused was still not mending his ways and was involved in "unlawful acts" and was posing a threat to peace and order.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Update Last Date: Final Deadline To Update Aadhaar Ends on March 14, Check Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)