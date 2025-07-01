Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his mother before ending his own life by jumping in front of a train here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the son, Abhijeet, is suspected to have stabbed his mother, 68-year-old Pushpanjali, in the neck with a knife inside their rented flat in Parshwanath Colony under the Muhana police station area.

He then locked the room and left before committing suicide on the railway tracks, police said.

The matter came to light on Monday when Jawahar Circle police received information about a man being hit by a train near Brain Tower Hospital, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lalit Kumar Sharma said.

"Upon reaching the spot, they found documents and house keys in his pocket that helped us identify him as Abhijeet," Sharma said.

Police then traced the address to the colony.

When the team reached the flat, they discovered the body of his mother in a decomposed state, Sharma said and added that a knife was also recovered from the scene.

"The condition of the body indicates she had been dead for at least a day before being found," police said.

Police said Abhijeet had previously worked at a call centre but was unemployed at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime and other aspects related to the incident.

