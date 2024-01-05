Pilibhit (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Two constables were injured when a police team which had gone to arrest an accused was fired upon in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, an officer said.

The accused, a man who allegedly eloped with a married woman, managed to flee from the spot but was arrested subsequently after a brief encounter, police said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

Sadar Kotwali police station Station House Officer (SHO) Naresh Tyagi said they had received a complaint on December 7 last year accusing Abhishek Saxena of eloping with a married woman.

On Thursday, police received information that Saxena was staying at his farm house in Rampura Kon village of Puranpur police station.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Subsequently, a team from Sadar Kotwali police station, accompanied by a policeman from Puranpur, raided the farm house.

Tyagi said that when the police team tried to arrest Saxena, he opened fire on the police personnel. One bullet hit constable Shahrukh in the stomach while constable Ankit was hit by shrapnel, he said.

During this time, Saxena fled from the spot.

The police caught Saxena after an encounter in a nearby area. Saxena received a gunshot wound in his right leg during the encounter. He has been taken into custody and admitted to a hospital.

Constable Shahrukh was admitted to a private hospital and his condition was stated to be stable.

Senior police officers visited the area later and enquired about the condition of the injured constable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)