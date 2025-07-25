Gangtok, Jul 25 (PTI) Sikkim Police has arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 36-year-old co-worker in Pakyong district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in the district's Pakyong Bazaar, where both men worked as construction labourers and shared a room, police said.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

Police identified the deceased as Bijay Chettri, a resident of Namcheypong.

According to police, Bijay's head was allegedly smashed with a rock on July 24.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Preliminary investigation suggests that personal enmity may have led to the fatal altercation.

The accused has been booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)