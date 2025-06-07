Nagpur, Jun 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 49-year-old mother to death following a domestic dispute in Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Mukesh Maraskolhe fatally stabbed Pramila Maraskolhe with a sharp weapon on Friday night at their home in Saoner town.

The accused was arrested within four hours of the incident. He was remanded in police custody till June 9, an official said.

