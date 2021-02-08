Kendrapara, Feb 8 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rape a visually impaired woman in Odisha's Kendrapara district, an officer said.

The accused who lived in the neighbourhood of the victim's house on Sunday allegedly attempted to rape the woman when she was alone at home. The locals hearing the woman's scream caught the accused from the spot and handed him over to the police.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian penal code, the officer added.

