Latur, Mar 17 (PTI) The police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly vandalising vehicles and extorting money from street vendors in Maharashtra's Latur city, an official said on Sunday.

The police arrested Toheed Akbar Pathan on Saturday, and launched a manhunt for another accused involved in the incident that occurred at Barshi Road, the official said.

The two accused allegedly brandished sharp weapons and threatened people in the Barshi Road locality on Friday night, he said.

The duo vandalised vehicles, stole a mobile phone and extorted money from street vendors, the official said.

The police have recovered two stolen mobile phones and the motorcycle from the arrested accused, who is a history sheeter involved in cases of theft among other crimes, he said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Weapons Act, the official said.

