Bijnor (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A man was killed allegedly by his wife and her lover, and his body was dumped in a sewer here, police said on Wednesday.

One of the accused has been arrested, they said.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 606 Specialist Officer Posts Till February 23, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Mahendra (45) came to Dhampur here on January 29 but did not return home. His family members reported him missing and an FIR was registered in the matter, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.

During the probe, it was found that Mahendra's wife Kalmesh had relations with Manoj, who was detained by police. During interrogation, Manoj confessed to the crime and told police that he and the other accused dumped the body in a sewer, the SP said.

Also Read | Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary 2024 Date: Know All About the Day That Marks the Punyatithi of One of the Great Leaders of India.

The body was recovered on Tuesday. While Manoj has been arrested, Kamlesh and another accused, Vikas Tyagi, are on the run. Efforts are being made to arrest them, Jadaun said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)