Bijnor (UP) Nov 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed and his sister injured when their motorcycle was hit by a roadways bus in the Seohara area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on Dhampur Road near Chanchalpur village, Seohara SHO Dheeraj Solanki said.

Anil, a resident of Sherpur Kalia village, and his sister were travelling to Seohara for Diwali shopping when the roadways bus hit their motorcycle. He died on the spot, he said.

His sister suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment, Solanki added.

