Jalpaiguri (WB), May 21 (PTI) A man was killed and another injured after a tanker hit them in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Gararmore Tea Park area within the limits of the Jalpaiguri police station when the men were returning home after cremating a person who had died on Friday.

The two were taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital where one was declared dead.

The police identified the deceased person as Ajoy Sarkar, while the injured, Sourav Choudhury, was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The MLA of Fulbari-Dabgram constituency, Sikha Chatterjee, visited the deceased person's family.

