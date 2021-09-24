Nagpur, Sep 24 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was brutally attacked allegedly by his friend as the latter suspected that he was practicing black magic, police in Gittikhadan area of Nagpur said on Friday.

The accused met with an accident on Thursday night and thought the victim had performed black magic on him, which led to the attack, an official said.

The accused has been booked under IPC and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act provisions, the Gittikhadan police station official said.

