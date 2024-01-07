Kota (RJ), Jan 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died after allegedly being attacked by a mob over some past grouse in the Municipality Colony area of the Baran City, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Kartik Pankaj of Krishna Nagar area.

Pankaj was attacked by 10-12 people in full view of the public with sharp weapons and iron rods around 8.30 pm Saturday, Baran City Police Station SHO Ramvilas Meena said.

With a sharp weapon still lodged in his stomach, Pankaj was rushed to a local hospital and was referred by doctors there to another hospital in Kota, where he succumbed during treatment on Sunday, Meena said.

According to police, Pankaj had a criminal background and was released from jail on bail around two months ago.

Police surmised that the attack on him was a consequence of his breaking the window glasses Friday night of a vehicle which belonged to the accused party.

Police have detained four men in connection with the incident and handed over Pankaj's body to his family, the SHO said.

On the complaint of Pankaj's father, Ramu Pankaj, police initially filed an FIR under sections of IPC and SC/ST Act, and later added the charge of murder, naming 11 people in the FIR.

Police have detained the key suspect, Narottam Prajapat, and three others in the matter and efforts are on to nab the others, Meena said.

The kin of the victim and others belonging to his community mounted a demonstration blocking a road in the area, demanding compensation and swift punishment to the accused.

They were later persuaded to call off their protest by the authorities.

