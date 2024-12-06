Lakhimpur Kheri, December 6: A 63-year-old man and his two sons allegedly committed suicide within 24 hours over a property dispute with relatives in a village here, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Babupur village under Mailani police station and four people have been arrested in the matter, police said.

According to police, Ram Naresh allegedly committed suicide on Thursday at his home following persistent harassment over the division of property. Disturbed by their father's death, his sons -- Sudhir (30) and Mukesh (35) also committed suicide. Uttar Pradesh: TB Patient Commits Suicide by Jumping From Window of His Room at Hospital in Budaun, Family Alleges Negligence.

"On Thursday, Ram Naresh allegedly took his own life. His sons filed a complaint saying that their father was harassed to the point of suicide. A case was registered, and investigations began," Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha said.

"One of Ram Naresh's sons left the house reportedly to relieve himself and was later found dead near the railway tracks. As villagers searched for him, the other son, who was unwell and alone at home with some women present, hanged himself while others were outside," he said. Lucknow: Man Hangs Himself to Death Inside Guard Room After Being Fired From Job at Balrampur Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, Police Respond After Videos Surface.

Sudhir had lodged a complaint with Mailani police on Friday morning, accusing relatives Ramdevi, Shivam, Shashibala, and Arti Nigam of tormenting their father, which allegedly drove him to the extreme step. Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha termed the incident "extremely tragic." Speaking to reporters, he said, "Both the complainant, representing the deceased party and those named as accused are relatives, sharing familial bonds as cousins and in-laws. Villagers informed us that they lived close to each other and until three or four months ago, even shared meals."

The situation deteriorated over a property dispute after the death of Ram Naresh's wife, leading to frequent quarrels, the SP said. Saha said, "The accused, including a woman police constable, were reportedly claiming rights to the house, asserting that they should have a share. Despite attempts at reconciliation in the presence of villagers, no agreement was reached and tensions escalated."

He said that discussions about a settlement had initially shown promise, but matters took a tragic turn. Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Nepal Singh, along with other officials, visited the village and further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

