Mangaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) conducted the annual bomb threat mock exercise on its premises on Friday.

The exercise was conducted in the staff parking lot of the airport to test the airport's security response system and coordination with diverse stakeholders and agencies in time of crises. The hour-long drill started at 1 pm, involving the airport's diverse stakeholders including airlines, CISF and local police, a release from the MIA said here.

The mock exercise created a scenario where an unidentified bag was found abandoned in the staff parking lot. Independent observers deployed at various critical areas of the exercise noted the response time of stakeholders to the emergency.

The airport security group (ASG) of CISF, which is tasked with maintaining the security of the airport, neutralized the threat in a professional manner with its bomb detection and disposal squad working with clockwork precision.

“The aim of the exercise was to assess the alertness, efficiency, and preparedness of the airport staff. Simulated exercise is also part of efforts to improve safety measures. We were able to successfully conduct the exercise without any inconvenience to the passengers and airport operations,” the release said.

The exercise is also reaffirmation of the airport's commitment to its Vision 2025, with the aim of making the public asset as the safest, secure, customer centric and eco-friendly airport, it said.

