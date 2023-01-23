New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Monday said it has invested in a UK-based clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, Actimed Therapeutics.

The UK-based firm is focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia, an unmet medical need for cancer patients, and other muscle wasting disorders.

Also Read | Researchers Working on COVID Vaccine That People Can Drink; Increased Focus Onto Mucosal Vaccines.

Mankind Pharma, however, did not disclose the invested capital.

The investment will support Actimed's planned clinical development activities, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Holders' Consent Mandatory for Conducting Authentication, Says UIDAI Guidelines.

Following the investment, Atish Majumdar, President (Sales & Marketing) of Mankind Pharma, has joined Actimed Therapeutics as a member of its board of directors.

"We have been inspired by Actimed's novel pipeline and recognise the significant potential of S-pindolol benzoate as a new therapeutic option for cancer cachexia. We very much look forward to working with the experienced board and leadership team of Actimed to bring innovative new therapies to patients with cachexia," Majumdar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)