Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday slammed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal for allegedly equating the election symbol of her party with that of scales of the first Sikh guru Nanak Dev.

Mann also questioned the silence of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Badal's statement.

The SAD's election symbol is a weighing scale. The symbol is also associated with Guru Nanak Dev.

Badal, the MP from Bathinda, had recently said, "For us, this 'takkadi' (poll symbol of SAD) is no less important than the 'takkadi' (scales) of Guru Nanak Sahib."

In a statement issued here, Mann said Badal had "bruised the psyche" of every Sikh by making such irresponsible and baseless statements.

He accused SGPC chief Dhami of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community by turning a blind eye to the "misdeeds of his masters".

"The SGPC is mum over the issue. This shows that Dhami is nothing more than a loyal volunteer of the Akali Dal in general and the Badal family in particular," he said.

"It is surprising that the SGPC chief has turned a blind eye to all the misdeeds of his masters, thereby hurting the sentiments of the entire Sikh community," he added.

The chief minister said Dhami's silence on the issue has vindicated his stand that the SGPC chief is merely a "puppet" in the hands of the Badals.

Surprisingly, the SGPC chief sees no wrong in all the "haughty and mindless actions" of the Badal family despite the fact that it is against the basic tenets of Sikhism, Mann said.

He cautioned the SGPC chief that the Sikh 'sangat' will not forgive him for this "policy of appeasement" towards his "masters" and will teach him a lesson.

