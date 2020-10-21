Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet for approving Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apple procurement in the union territory.

"The scheme will provide a comprehensive insurance cover against any obstacle, thus helping in stabilizing the income of the apple farmers, besides addressing all marketing and transportation related issues in addition to providing optimum returns to them," Sinha said.

Earlier during the day, the Cabinet approved the extension of a scheme under which cooperative NAFED will procure 12 lakh tonnes apples in Jammu and Kashmir during the current 2020-21 season.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) has also been allowed to use the government guarantee of Rs 2,500 crore for this operation. The losses, if any, will be shared between the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government on a 50:50 basis.

"The move will ensure optimum prices to apple farmers and give necessary fillip to the economy," Sinha said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to take forward the horticulture sector for betterment of livelihood of apple growers.

"Since 12 LMT of apples can be procured under this scheme, it will also create rural employment through supplementary services such as packaging and transportation," Sinha said.

