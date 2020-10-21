Mirzapur season 2 is on the horizon and the nation is very excited for it. Divyendu Sharma plays Phoolchand Tripathi aka "Munna Bhaiya" in the violent, action-packed, series laced with foul language. So, of course, the rap song released to promote the series will be on-brand as well. Yes, the makers have unveiled a rap song titled, Munna Bhaiya Rap Song - no points for creativity in nomenclature. Anand Bhaskar has sung and composed the song which is dripping with desi swagger. The lyrics are penned by Ginny Diwan, who has done a fab job at encapsulating the vibe of the character in a very fun way. Mirzapur 2 Star Shweta Tripathi Feels Flattered on Being Compared to Ayushmann Khurrana over Breaking Taboos Through Cinema.

It is so great to see a talented actor like Divyendu get his due. His character literally has a song now. We can't wait to see more of him in the show. The actor recently featured on the cover of Rolling Stone Indian magazine, which he said was a dream. More power to you, champ. Ali Fazal Decodes Mirzapur's Success in India, Says 'We Are a Country That Loves Championing Underdogs'.

BTW, did you know the actor was first approached to play the character of Bablu, but was later cast as Munna. Vikrant Massey eventually played Bablu. "We had a couple of readings [as Bablu] and they liked it. Then a week later I got a phone call and they asked what I thought of Munna. I said he’s a wonderful, complex character and it’s every actor’s dream to play a dark character. They were like we know all of that, but do you want to play him," the actor said in an interview with Film Companion.

Watch Munna Bhaiya Rap Song

Other than Mirzapur season 2, Divdyendu will also be seen in the Dharma Productions' film, Brahmastra. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan star in supporting roles.

