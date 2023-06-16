Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) Leading FMCG company Marico Ltd on Friday said its 'Nihar Naturals Hair Oil' brand now has over 50 per cent market penetration in West Bengal.

The company has launched a new television commercial featuring Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Marico aims at boosting investment in consumer activation to further strengthen its consumer connection in the state and the eastern part of the country, an official said.

“West Bengal has always been one of the key markets for us, with everyone in two households in the region trusting us for their hair care," Marico Ltd chief marketing officer Somasree Bose Awasthi said.

On the partnership with Alia, she said, “With this ad campaign, we want to highlight how beautiful hair is not a result of any magic but the goodness of coconut and Methi for thick hair."

