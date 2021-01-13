Noida, Jan 13 (PTI) IT solution provider Markem-Imaje, a subsidiary of American conglomerate Dover Corporation, on Wednesday announced the commencement of work at its first plant at RIICO Industrial Area in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The newly inaugurated plant will also be the head office of the company in the country and the facility is intended to cater to the domestic market, it said.

"The company has invested Rs 80 crore in the plant and India operations," Markem-Imaje said in a statement.

The newly-inaugurated plant, spread over 5.5 acres, will have the coding company's house coder and ink production, commercial operations, aftermarket support and back-office functions, said the company, active in India since 1987.

Markem-Imaje President and CEO Vincent Vanderpoel said, "As a leading player globally in the coding industry and part of Dover Corporation, our new facilities and resources will ensure that manufacturers...have access to the most effective and innovative coding technology and services available."

