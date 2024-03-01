New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Friday climbed 3 per cent after the company said it has reported a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in total wholesales at 1,97,471 units in February.

The stock jumped 3.01 per cent to Rs 11,608.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 3.60 per cent to Rs 11,675.35.

On the NSE, it climbed 3.07 per cent to Rs 11,635.15 per share.

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) jumped by Rs 10,648.82 crore to Rs 3,64,960.08 crore.

The company had dispatched a total of 1,72,321 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement on Friday.

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 9 per cent to 1,60,271 units as against 1,47,467 units a year ago, it added.

