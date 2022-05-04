New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said the number of its professional driving training schools have reached the 500 milestone across the country and aims to train around 25 lakh people by 2025.

The Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools (MSDS), launched in 2005, now has presence across 242 cities with 500 state-of-the-art driving training schools and imparted driving training to more than 17 lakh customers, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Kane Williamson Returns To Lead New Zealand for Test Series in England.

"The MSDS network has around 1,500 certified and qualified expert trainers, who have been imparting safe driving training. By 2025, we aim to expand the Maruti Suzuki Driving School network and train over 2.5 million people on quality driving skills." said Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava.

The MSDS were launched with the core objective of imparting safe driving training and road behaviour among customers to make Indian roads safer, he said, adding, "Over the years, it has introduced global standards for imparting quality driving training and setting new benchmarks through its advanced training methodology."

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Rains Lash West Bengal, Odisha as Heatwave Recedes in India; IMD Forecasts Thunderstorm in Rajasthan, UP.

These schools have been set up by the company in partnership with its dealers and offer driving courses designed with theory and practical training based on international best driving practices, MSIL said.

The curated training sessions educate customers on various aspects, including appropriate road behaviour, defensive driving, traffic rules and regulations, besides a holistic knowledge overview on basic vehicle maintenance and emergency handling techniques, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)