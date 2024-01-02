New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 2.96 per cent decline in total vehicle production at 1,21,028 units in December 2023.

The company had produced 1,24,722 units in December 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | New Rules and Regulations in 2024: From Aadhar Card and ITR Filing to UPI, Take a Look at Changes Taking Place in New Year 2024.

Total passenger vehicle production last month stood at 1,19,518 units as against 1,24,135 units in December 2022, down 3.72 per cent, it added.

Production of light commercial vehicle Super Carry was, however, higher at 1,510 units as compared to 587 units in the year-ago month.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava had on Monday stated that the company had cut down on production in December to reduce stocks at dealerships ahead of the year-end.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)