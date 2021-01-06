New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, on Wednesday said its total production in December 2020 increased 33.78 per cent to 1,55,127 units.

The company had produced a total 1,15,949 units in the same month of 2019, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,53,475 units last month as compared with 1,14,962 units in December 2019, a growth of 33.5 per cent.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood 8.42 per cent up at 27,772 units last month, against 25,613 units in December 2019.

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, stood at 85,103 units as against 62,448 units in December 2019, an increase of 36.27 per cent, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles — Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 — increased 41.26 per cent at 28,006 units in December 2020, compared to 19,825 units in the corresponding month of 2019.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 1,652 units as against 987 units in the year-ago month.

