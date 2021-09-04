New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Max Healthcare on Saturday said a Mumbai-based hospital managed by it has launched a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS Scheme) for employees to bring in operational efficiency.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal Arms Factory Busted in Ghaziabad, 5 Arrested.

Mumbai-based Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital has announced a VRS scheme for its eligible workmen who have been in service for more than 10 years and have completed 40 years of age and not exceeded 59 years of age on the date of declaration of the scheme, Max Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Fundamentals of IPO Investments.

The VRS Scheme shall be operative between September 27, 2021, to October 26, 2021, it added.

"The implementation of the VRS Scheme will help bring in operational efficiency by optimising the human resources at Nanavati Max Hospital," Max Healthcare noted.

An update on overall financial impact will be communicated upon conclusion of the VRS scheme, it added.

Max through one of its subsidiaries, Radiant Life Care Mumbai Pvt Ltd, is having a long-term operation and management agreement with Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)