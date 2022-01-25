New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Max India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.70 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net loss stood at Rs 12.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 42.83 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 34.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Max India is mainly into senior living and assisted care businesses.

