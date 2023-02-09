New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy on Thursday said it has acquired primary healthcare service provider vHealth by Aetna for an undisclosed amount.

'vHealth by Aetna', a part of US-based CVS Health, has presence in the B2B healthcare space and offers subscription-based primary healthcare services such as tele-health consultations, an extensive outpatient network, pharmacy, diagnostics and dental among other benefits to customers.

"We believe that this acquisition will further strengthen our market leadership by giving impetus to our distribution channels, helping us in scaling our operations and offerings to a much wider section of the population," MediBuddy Co-Founder and CEO Satish Kannan said in a statement.

Aetna India's subscriber base will now have the convenience and the opportunity to access the full spectrum of the healthcare services provided by MediBuddy, he added.

Over the next six months, 'vHealth by Aetna' business will transition to be rebranded as 'MediBuddy vHealth'.

MediBuddy recently concluded its merger with DocsApp and the company raised USD 125 million in Series C funding round in the first quarter of 2022.

