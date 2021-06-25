Coimbatore, June 25 (PTI): Police are searching for a mentally unsound woman reportedly missing from a private hospital here on Friday.

The 23-year-old woman of the nearby Tirupur district was undergoing treatment and is believed to have gone missing, the police said.

CCTV footage showed her walking outside the hospital at around 1.30 PM, they said adding efforts are on to find her.

