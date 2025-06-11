Bhadohi (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A "mentally unstable" youth on Wednesday allegedly attacked a man in Inar village of Bhadohi district with an axe, killing him on the spot, police said

The incident took place in the Koirauna police station area in the evening when Ghulam Ali (35) was working at his shop, and Raj Kumar Vishwakarma alias Nandi (22) reached there and attacked him with an axe on his neck, Abhimanyu Manglik, superintendent of police, said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. After the incident, the youth was roaming in the village with the axe and was caught by locals and handed over to the police.

An FIR has been registered in the matter after the victim's brother complained to police. The accused was arrested later, the SP said.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the village to prevent untoward incidents, as the matter pertains to two communities.

The SP said that, according to family members, the accused was "mentally unstable" and was undergoing treatment.

A probe is still underway in the matter.

