Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 17 (PTI) The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma, is all set to revamp its brand image through the 'Repositioning Milma 2023' campaign, which would bring uniformity in packaging and products.

The move is aimed at equipping Milma to meet challenges from domestic and global dairy brands and firm up its position as the market leader, an official said here on Monday.

Also Read | PwC India Announces To Invest Over Rs 600 Crore Towards Growth, Development and Wellbeing of Its Employees.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the 'Repositioning Milma 2023' initiative at Edappazhanji near here on Tuesday.

Noting that the makeover of products is intended to meet the challenges in the dairy sector in the prevailing scenario, Milma Chairman K S Mani said that the project had been finalised after more than one year of preparations, including a comprehensive market study.

Also Read | Layoffs in 2023: Around 50% of Indian Workers Don't Plan To Change Jobs Amid Hiring Slowdown.

Milma has to embrace a new packing standard and marketing strategy to compete with big domestic and global brands, he said at a press conference here.

As the first step, uniformity would be followed in the quality, design and production process of the liquid milk, curd, set curd, flavoured milk and ghee sold in the market by Milma and its regional milk unions, he said.

Conceived with the financial and technical assistance of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the 'Repositioning Milma 2023' campaign envisages a holistic change and uniformity in packaging, design, quality of the dairy products and price to compete with any other brands.

The project also aims at extending the marketing network of Milma and ensuring the availability of all dairy products of Milma in remote areas across the state, the Milma chairman said.

Through this long-term plan, there will be a notable change in the main functional areas like production, quality and marketing of federation and regional milk unions.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchu Rani will be presiding over the inaugural function, Mani said.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan will deliver the keynote address at the function where Transort Minister Antony Raju, MP Shashi Tharoor and NDDB Chairman Meenesh C Shah will be the chief guests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)