Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle, the West Bengal government on Monday named Rupesh Kumar as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the central division of Kolkata Police.

Arijit Sinha, DC Traffic (South), was promoted as DC Traffic and he replaces Kumar, an order issued by the state government said.

Atul V, who was the DC of the fourth battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police (KAP), was made the DC Traffic (South).

Dr Arvind Kumar Anand, SP of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), replaced Atul V, it said.

