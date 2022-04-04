Ujjain, Apr 4 (PTI) A minor scuffle took place between a group of devotees and a security guard at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a video of which went viral on social media, a police official said.

Both parties filed cross complaints but no FIR has been registered as yet, Mahakal police station in-charge Munendra Singh Gautam said.

Mahakal Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad said they have informed police about the incident.

