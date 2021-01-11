Coimbatore, Jan 11 (PTI) Miraj Cinemas on Monday marked its entry into Tamil Nadu, opening a multiplex here, a top company official said.

The company would soon add four new multiplexes in Chennai in two years as part of its expansion plans, its managing director, Amit Sharma told reporters here.

The multiplex inaugurated here was a five-screen facility - SRK Miraj

Miraj at present has 50 such multiplexes with 144 screens in 36 cities of 14 states and will add five in Kolkatta and three in Delhi soon, Sharma said.

It was focusing on setting up multiplexes in Tier-II and Tier-III cities so that the producer can make more profit, he said.

