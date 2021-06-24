Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl who had gone missing four days ago in Maharashtra's Palghar district was traced to her father's house, police said on Thursday.

The girl's mother, who lives at Pelhar in Vasai area, had lodged a complaint that the child was abducted by unidentified persons on June 20, said senior police inspector Vilas Chowgule.

Valiv police formed four teams to look for her. After learning that the girl's mother had left her husband's house eight months ago after a quarrel, police visited the man's house in Bhayander area and found the girl safe there, he said.

She was reunited with her mother, inspector Chowgule said, adding that no arrested has been made.

