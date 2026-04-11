Actor Vivek Sinha, who gained significant attention for his portrayal of hijacker Zahoor Mistry in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, has officially dismissed viral reports claiming he received an INR 1 crore paycheck for the role. In a candid social media address on April 10, 2026, Sinha clarified that while he was paid a "fair and respectable" amount, the figures circulating online, ranging from INR 60 lakh to INR 1 crore, are entirely exaggerated. Vishal Bhardwaj Trolled: Director Faces Backlash for Liking Reel Comparing Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Fans to Nazis (View Post).

Vivek Sinha on His ‘Dhurandhar’ Remuneration Rumours

The actor took to his Instagram account to share a video message directly addressing the speculation. He expressed gratitude for the immense love the film has received, but urged the public to stop spreading unverified financial charts."Some people on social media have made a chart showing how much the actors of Dhurandhar were paid. My name is on it too... I swear, I did not get that much money (Itna paisa nahi mila hai kasam se). Please don't post these things," Sinha stated in the video.

He explained that although his compensation met his personal expectations for the project, it was nowhere near the high-water marks suggested by viral posts.

Impact of Viral Misinformation

Beyond setting the record straight, Sinha highlighted the unintended consequences of these rumours. Since the false figures went viral, the actor revealed he has been flooded with direct messages from individuals seeking financial assistance for medical bills and personal expenses."Ever since this was posted, I've been getting so many screenshots and messages saying, 'Sir, my child is sick,' or 'Please give me money for my future,'" he shared.

Addressing the situation with a mix of honesty and humour, he added, "Brother, I would give money if I had it... I myself don’t have money right now (Mere pass khudh paisa nahi hai)." Sinha offered a rare, grounded look at the financial life of a rising actor, explaining that any earnings from the film have already been utilised for daily life." I did get paid for Dhurandhar, and it was a decent, respectable amount. But it wasn't that much money," he clarified. "Whatever money I had received is already finished. I live in Mumbai, and Mumbai is very expensive (Mumbai main rehta hoon, bahut kharche hain Mumbai ke). All the money I earned from Dhurandhar is gone now."

Vivek Sinha Addresses ‘Dhurandhar’ Remuneration Rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivek sinha (ज़हूर मिस्त्री) (@viveksinhaactor)

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Success

The rumours surfaced amidst the record-breaking success of the Dhurandhar franchise. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the first instalment (released in December 2025) earned over INR 1,300 crore. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has already surpassed INR 1,600 crore globally. Aditya Dhar Thanks Sandeep Reddy Vanga; ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Director Praises ‘Spirit’ Filmmaker for Defending Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Against Propaganda Labels (View Post).

Despite the film's massive commercial footprint, Sinha’s clarification serves as a reminder that box office totals do not always translate into massive individual paydays for supporting cast members. He concluded by asking fans for their continued blessings: "When I get another film and earn from that, I will try (to help). If I have good money, I have no problem helping people.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Vivek Sinha). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).