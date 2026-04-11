The Sahara stage at Coachella 2026 became the site of a historic crossover Friday night as the global girl group KATSEYE was joined by the cast of the Netflix animated hit K-Pop Demonhunters. In a surprise appearance that blurred the lines between digital stardom and live performance, the voice actors behind the fictional trio HUNTR/X took the stage to perform "Golden." The collaboration occurred just hours after the song and the film secured major victories at the 98th Academy Awards, marking a definitive cultural moment for the festival's opening weekend. Oscars 2026: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Wins Best Animated Feature, Director Maggie Kang Apologises to Koreans As ‘It Took So Long’ (Watch Video).

HUNTR/X and KATSEYE Go ‘Golden’ at Coachella 2026

The surprise unfolded during the latter half of KATSEYE's highly anticipated Coachella debut. As the opening notes of "Golden" began to play, the festival screens transitioned from the group’s signature visuals to the vibrant animation styles of K-Pop Demonhunters.

Moments later, voice actors EJAE (Rumi), Audrey Nuna (Mira), and Rei Ami (Zoey) joined KATSEYE members Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae on stage. The eight performers delivered a synchronised rendition of the track, which has dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for months. The collaboration showcased seamless vocal harmonies between the real-world pop stars and the voices behind the global animated phenomenon.

KATSEYE Brings Out HUNTR/X for ‘Golden’ Performance at Coachella 2026

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‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Award Season Domination

The timing of the performance added to the electric atmosphere in the desert. Earlier that same day, K-Pop Demon Hunters solidified its legacy by winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Additionally, "Golden" took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song, a feat that EJAE, Nuna, and Ami celebrated on the Coachella stage with the crowd.

For KATSEYE, the set served as a milestone in their rapid ascent. Performing as a quintet following the temporary health-related hiatus of member Manon Bannerman, the group leaned into the "demon hunter" concept with high-octane choreography and fantasy-inspired stage production.

K-Pop Demon Hunters, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, has become a global juggernaut since its June 2025 release. The film follows a K-pop group that moonlights as supernatural warriors, a narrative that resonated with the visual storytelling of KATSEYE’s Coachella set.

"Golden", the film’s lead single, had already broken records as the most-streamed song from an animated soundtrack prior to its Oscar win. By bringing the fictional HUNTR/X to life alongside one of the industry's fastest-growing real-world groups, the performance highlighted the increasing overlap between the K-pop industry and mainstream Western entertainment. Oscars 2026: Academy SLAMMED for Cutting Off ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Team’s Historic Best Original Song Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

KATSEYE is scheduled to return to the Sahara stage for Weekend 2 on April 17, as the festival continues to draw record crowds to the Empire Polo Club.

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